Carlsberg Volumes Drop After Poor Europe Weather And China Slump

Green Blue bottles of Carlsberg beer on the production line at the Baltika LLC brewery, operated by Carlsberg A/S, in Saint Petersburg, Russia, May 10, 2018.

(Bloomberg) -- Carlsberg A/S said that volumes fell in the third quarter, as poor summer weather across Europe and a consumer downturn in China hurt sales of its beer.

The Danish brewer said organic volumes fell 0.2%, despite investments in marketing to boost sales. Analysts compiled by Bloomberg had expected the company to grow volumes during the quarter. Like rivals, Carlsberg has been hit with consumers cutting back on spending, particularly in China.

The company maintained its full-year target of organic operating profit of between 4% and 6% this year.

Earlier Thursday, Anheuser-Busch InBev NV said beer volumes fell more than expected after continued weaker sales in China and Argentina.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.