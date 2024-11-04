Chile Economic Activity Stuns Investors With Biggest Plunge Since 2022

(Bloomberg) -- Chile’s economic activity posted its biggest monthly plunge since July 2022 in September, dashing hopes of a rebound in the third quarter and stoking bets on further interest rate cuts.

The Imacec index, a proxy for gross domestic product, fell 0.8% on the month, compared to the median forecast for no change from analysts in a Bloomberg survey. From the year earlier, activity was flat, disappointing economist estimates for a 1.2% gain, the central bank reported Monday.

Chile’s activity data has been volatile over recent months, influenced by temporary factors including heavy rains and strikes in the mining sector. Still, September’s decline will come as a shock to the market, while dealing a blow to the government that has been forecasting a pick-up in growth in the final part of this year.

September’s economic activity report was “appalling,” Jorge Selaive, chief economist at Scotiabank Chile, wrote on X.

The decline comes after the central bank laid out plans for its interest rate to fall faster than previously expected to a neutral level, which neither restricts nor stimulates the economy. While borrowing costs have been slashed by 6 percentage points since mid-2023, credit demand is still weak and unemployment is above pre-pandemic levels.

Mining activity plunged by 2.8% on the month, while industry declined 1.6% and services slipped 0.2%, according to the central bank. Commerce was flat during the period.

Policymakers cut borrowing costs by a quarter-point in both September and October. Traders surveyed by the monetary authority expect the easing pace to be kept through March, bringing rates to 4.5% from 5.25% currently.

Over the longer term, President Gabriel Boric’s government is seeking to bolster economic growth by attracting investment to a range of industries, such as copper and green hydrogen. In late September, the administration said it had identified new lithium areas that will be offered to the private sector.

Retail sales beat analyst forecasts by rising 3.9% in September from the year prior, according to separate data from the national statistics institute released last Wednesday. On the other hand, both industrial production and manufacturing unexpectedly contracted during the period.

Chile’s government expects GDP to expand 2.6% this year and 2.7% in 2025, according to estimates published on Oct. 1.

The central bank will publish the official third quarter GDP figures on Nov. 18.

