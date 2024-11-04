Deutsche Bank Rehires Russell to Co-Head Media, Telecom Banking

Signage outside the Deutsche Bank headquarters in New York, U.S., on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. Deutsche Bank AG plans to return 5,000 workers to New York City over the next six months.

(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG rehired Randy Russell as co-head of media and telecommunications investment banking alongside Jacqueline Gordon.

Russell will be based in New York, according to a memo to staff sent Monday by global head of TMT Gavin Deane and Bruce Evans, the bank’s Americas head of origination and advisory.

Russell worked at the German bank for around 16 years until his departure in 2018, and had stints at Bank of America Corp., MobileX and Pendrell Financial Services in the years since then, according to his LinkedIn profile.

A Deutsche Bank spokesman confirmed the memo’s contents and declined to comment further.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.