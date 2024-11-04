Schneider Electric Replaces CEO After Price-Fixing Case

(Bloomberg) -- Schneider Electric replaced its Chief Executive Officer Peter Herweck just days after the group was among companies fined by French antitrust regulators over a price-fixing pact.

The French electric equipment maker said in a statement that its board decided to appoint company veteran Olivier Blum as CEO, replacing Herweck, who had been in the role for 18 months. Schneider cited divergences on the implementation of the company’s strategic road map for its decision. It said the changes are effective immediately.

On Oct. 30, Schneider, Legrand SA and distributors Rexel SA and Sonepar were fined a total of €470 million ($512 million) by French regulators. The French competition authority said that the two manufacturers colluded with distributors to fix prices for low-voltage electrical equipment through a special price agreement mechanism.

Schneider was hit with the heaviest penalty of €207 million. The companies all said in statements that they disagree with the competition authority’s reasoning and may appeal.

Schneider made no reference to the price-fixing case in its CEO-appointment statement on Monday.

The new CEO, Blum, 54, has been a member of the company’s Executive Committee since 2014. Before his present role as technology and operations leader of the largest business of Schneider Electric, he held a wide array of positions at the group.

Blum, who has been with Schneider for more than 30 years, has served in key roles at the company, including as country head for India and strategy and business leader in China.

