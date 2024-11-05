KFC Owner Yum Brands Misses Wall Street’s Sales Estimate

(Bloomberg) -- Yum! Brands Inc.’s sales fell more than expected in the third quarter, with growth at Taco Bell unable to offset ongoing weakness at Pizza Hut and KFC.

The company’s overall comparable sales decline of 2% was deeper than the average analyst estimate, with KFC posting a third straight quarterly decline. Taco Bell’s comparable sales rose 4%, outpacing expectations.

The fast-food operator’s shares fell 1% in premarket trading in New York. Yum’s stock is up 1.6% so far this year through Monday’s close, well below the S&P 500’s 20% increase.

Yum is the latest restaurant operator to illustrate the difficulty of enticing budget-conscious consumers to dine out. Chains such as McDonald’s Corp. have made progress in reversing traffic declines in the US, but the picture remains bleak across the industry.

Restaurant Brands International Inc., the owner of Burger King, Popeye’s and Tim Hortons, also missed sales expectations on Tuesday, with a 4% drop in comparable sales at Popeye’s.

Taco Bell has broken through with US diners by offering a mix of value offerings, including a $7 “cravings box,” and full-priced offerings including cheesy chalupas. But Yum’s other brands have struggled to gain traction.

