NielsenIQ Considers an IPO at a Valuation Close to $10 Billion

(Bloomberg) -- NielsenIQ is exploring an initial public offering that could value the consumer intelligence firm at about $10 billion, according to people familiar with the matter, as the market for first-time share sales continues a comeback.

NielsenIQ, which is backed by Advent International and KKR & Co., has begun talking to potential advisers about a listing in 2025, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information. No final decision has been made and the Chicago-based company could opt to stay private, the people said.

Representatives for NielsenIQ, Advent and KKR declined to comment.

NielsenIQ, or NIQ, helps retailers and manufacturers understand buying behavior and identify new growth opportunities. Advent agreed to acquire the consumer data business, then named Nielsen Global Connect, from Nielsen Holdings Ltd. for $2.7 billion in 2021. It then purchased Nuremberg, Germany-based GfK SE — backed by KKR — for undisclosed terms in 2023.

An NIQ listing would come amid a rebound in IPOs and US consumer confidence.

This year, IPOs on US exchanges are up 64%, to almost $40 billion, compared with 2023 at this point, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The Conference Board’s gauge of consumer confidence jumped to its highest level since the start of 2024 on optimism about the broader economy and the labor market, according to data released last month.

