Commerzbank Seeks Next Buyback, Raises Full-Year Outlook

(Bloomberg) -- Commerzbank AG raised its full-year outlook and applied for another share buyback as it seeks to fend off an unsolicited approach by rival UniCredit SpA.

The Frankfurt-based lender slightly increased its forecast for income from lending as well as commissions, along with the outlook for a key metric of capital strength, while maintaining the guidance for another record profit.

Commerzbank also applied for another share buyback worth about €400 million, after net income of €642 million in the third quarter came in well ahead of the €550 million analysts had estimated.

Chief Executive Officer Bettina Orlopp is trying to persuade investors that Commerzbank is better off as an independent bank. The German lender in September pledged to increase profitability and pay out more money to investors, after the Italian rival secured a 21% stake and said a takeover is an option.

“The approach so far has been interesting,” Orlopp said in an interview on Bloomberg TV. “It’s not what you would expect if you want to do it in a friendly way.”

UniCredit on Wednesday also lifted its profit guidance after posting results that exceeded expectations.

Commerzbank confirmed a Bloomberg report that Orlopp is working on a plan to free up even more capital for payouts and investments, by curtailing growth in risk-weighted assets further. She wants to achieve that partly by using more significant risk transfers and potentially backing away from some low-yielding clients, people familiar with the matter have said.

“Capital efficiency is clearly an important point,” Orlopp said in the interview. “We will look into doing more” such transactions.

The German company and its Italian rival have both benefited over the past two years from higher interest rates, but that effect is expected to reverse as central banks cut rates again.

Commerzbank said it now expects €8.2 billion in net interest income for the full year, after having flagged in August that it sees “upside potential” for its full-year target of €8.1 billion. Net commission income should increase more than 5%, up from a guidance of 4% for the year.

Commerzbank said on Monday that it’s implementing a €600 million share buyback after receiving regulatory approval. It had announced plans for the repurchase program in August, along with an intention to pay a dividend on the current year’s profit of €500 million to €600 million. Both are part of a pledge to return €1.6 billion to investors.

