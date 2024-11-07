Kenvue’s Weak Sales Results Play Into Starboard Activist Fight

(Bloomberg) -- Kenvue Inc., the owner of Tylenol and Neutrogena, reported sales that trailed estimates after its skin health and beauty category slowed.

Organic sales rose 0.9% in the three months ended Sept. 29, the company said Thursday. Analysts projected growth of 1.7%, according to the average of estimates from Bloomberg.

The company said it expects organic sales growth toward the low end of its 2024 outlook of 2% to 4%, while maintaining its outlook for adjusted earnings per share of $1.10 to $1.20.

The results indicate slow progress in turning around Kenvue’s business under growing scrutiny from investors including Starboard Value.

The activist investor took a stake in the maker of Listerine recently, and is pushing for changes aimed at boosting the stock. Kenvue, whose brands also include Band-Aid, has struggled to turn around its skin health and beauty category and keep up with growing competition, and Starboard said Kenvue needs to do a better job in those categories to spur growth.

Kenvue is also facing pressure in China, where the company has said weak shopper sentiment has hurt its business. Procter & Gamble Co. has also faced sluggish sales in China, especially for its SK-II beauty brand.

Kenvue’s shares were flat in premarket trading. Through Wednesday’s close, Kenvue’s stock had gained 4.5% this year, while the S&P 500 Index rose 24%.

