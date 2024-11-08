American-JetBlue Alliance Breakup Upheld by Appeals Court

(Bloomberg) -- A partnership between American Airlines Group Inc. and JetBlue Airways Corp. violated US antitrust law, an appeals court ruled, affirming a lower court decision to end the alliance.

In a unanimous decision, a three-judge panel on the 1st US Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston said Friday that the airline alliance harmed consumers by reducing their choices for flights from airports in the Northeast US including New York City.

“Presented with an arrangement that had many of the essential attributes of an agreement between two powerful competitors sharing revenues and divvying up highly concentrated markets, the district court conducted a monthlong proceeding, after which it made detailed findings of fact,” the judges wrote. “Seeing no clear error in those findings, we also see no error of law in the court’s application of the rule of reason to conclude that the arrangement violated section one of the Sherman Act.”

The companies didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment on the decision.

After a trial, US District Judge Leo Sorokin ruled in 2023 that the alliance, formed in 2020, would reduce competition and lead to higher prices for consumers and ordered it unwound. American appealed, arguing that the order imposed by Sorokin would prevent it from entering future partnerships.

The lawsuit challenging the American-JetBlue partnership was the US Justice Department’s first against an airline deal since 2013. Antitrust enforcers later successfully blocked JetBlue’s proposed deal to buy Spirit Airlines Inc.

