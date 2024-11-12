UK Wage Growth Barely Slows, Bolstering Case for BOE Caution

A commuter crosses Tower Bridge in view of skyscrapers in the City of London square mile financial district in London, UK, on Monday, May 13, 2024. Photographer: Jason Alden/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- UK wage growth cooled by less than expected, a reading that is likely to entrench caution at the Bank of England over cutting interest rates more quickly.

Average earnings excluding bonuses climbed 4.8% in the three months through September compared to a year ago, down slightly from 4.9% previously, the Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday. It was above the median forecast of 4.7% by economists.

The figures support the BOE’s wary approach to reversing 14 back-to-back rate hikes after last week voting for only the second rate cut this year.

Private-sector regular pay growth, the gauge most closely watched by the BOE, was 4.8%, unchanged from the prior period and above levels that officials deem consistent with keeping inflation at the 2% target.

Unemployment rose to 4.3% from 4%, a bigger increase than forecast, though officials are wary over interpreting the data after problems with response rates to the survey.

