Household Debt at New Record Is Squeezing Low-Income Americans

(Bloomberg) -- US household debt climbed to a fresh high last quarter, with rising incomes leaving many consumers able to manage the burden, but lower-income groups showing signs of financial strain.

Higher debt levels for mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and student loans last quarter drove overall consumer debt to a new record of $17.9 trillion, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Households in the aggregate saw incomes rise more than their debt, but younger consumers and lower earners faced more strain, Fed researchers said.

For the 10th consecutive quarter, more homeowners borrowed against the equity in their homes, as home equity lines of credit rose to $387 billion. Credit-card balances increased by $24 billion to $1.17 trillion as a record 600 million accounts are now open. Auto-loan balances rose $18 billion to $1.64 trillion. Further, student loan balances grew by $21 billion to a record $1.61 trillion.

Mortgages, which are the largest share of household debt, rose to a record $12.6 trillion. They make up 70% of total household balances.

“Although household balances continue to rise in nominal terms, growth in income has outpaced debt,” Donghoon Lee, an economic research adviser for the New York Fed, said in a statement. “Still, elevated delinquency rates reveal stress for many households, even amid some moderation in delinquency trends this quarter.”

The increase in consumer debt comes as delinquency rates have also edged up from the previous quarter. About 126,000 consumers had a bankruptcy notation added to their credit reports in the third quarter. Overall, 3.5% of outstanding debt was in some stage of delinquency, up from 3.2% in the second quarter.

In particular, early delinquency transitions rose for auto loans by 0.2 percentage point and for mortgages by 0.3 point. The share of auto loans that transitioned into serious delinquency, meaning payments were at least 90 days late, rose to 2.9%. Both figures are the highest since 2010.

The percentage of consumers with a third-party collection account on their credit report remained relatively stable, at 4.6%, according to the report. But the average balance of those collections rose to an all-time high of $1,705.

The delinquency data is likely artificially low, too, as it excludes missed federal student loan payments which will not be reported to credit bureaus until the fourth quarter. It is thought that millions of Americans are behind on their student loan payments.

Still, New York Fed economists note that while the aggregate debt balance is up, Americans’ disposable income has grown as well. Total debt is now 82% of income, down from 86% just before the pandemic in 2019.

However, the Fed economists caution that non-housing debt balances affect segments of the population in different ways and they plan to monitor the stress being experienced by some groups.

“More work needs to be done to track the evolution of the burden of debt balances across the population,” they wrote in a blog post.

