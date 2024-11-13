Mastercard Predicts Slower Annual Revenue Growth Through 2027

A Mastercard credit card is displayed for a photograph in Tiskilwa, Illinois, U.S., on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018. Visa Inc. and Mastercard Inc. agreed to pay as much as $6.2 billion to end a long-running price-fixing case brought by merchants over card fees, the largest-ever class action settlement of an antitrust case. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Mastercard Inc. projected slower annual net revenue growth for the 2025 to 2027 period, it said Wednesday ahead of its investor day.

The global payments network expects net revenue is likely to grow annually by a percentage in the “high-end of low-double-digits” in that time frame, it said in a presentation. That compares to the high-teens percentage growth rate it predicted for 2022 to 2024.

The company released its forecast ahead of its first investor day since November 2021. Last month, Mastercard reported third-quarter profit that beat analysts’ estimates, helped by a boost in cross-border transactions as consumers kept spending. At that time, the company forecast net revenue would climb by a percentage in the low teens in the fourth quarter.

Shares in the company were down by about 1.2% at 9:44 a.m. in New York trading.

Mastercard also said it expects an annual operating margin percentage at a minimum of 55% for the 2025 to 2027 period, compared to a minimum 50% target for 2022 to 2024.

For earnings per share, it forecast a compound annual growth rate in the mid-teens for the coming years. It had predicted the metric would land in the “low-twenties” for the 2022 to 2024 period.

