Nu Posts Record Return on Equity as Digital Bank Beats Estimates

(Bloomberg) -- Nu Holdings Ltd. posted a third-quarter profit that beat analysts’ estimates as the digital bank accelerated deposits and its lending business in Latin America.

Net income for the three months ended Sept. 30 totaled $553.4 million, the Sao Paulo-based company said Wednesday in a statement. That surpassed the $495 million average estimate by analysts in a Bloomberg survey. Return on equity was a record 30%, also beating expectations, while revenue totaled $2.9 billion.

Nu, which operates in Brazil, Mexico and Colombia, added 5.3 million customers in the quarter, boosting its total at the end of September to almost 110 million. Deposits surged 60% to $28.3 billion.

“Our expansion into Mexico and Colombia continues to generate impressive results, with nearly 9 million customers in Mexico and over 2 million in Colombia,” founder and Chief Executive Officer David Vélez said in the statement. “We are preparing ourselves to consolidate Nu as the world’s leading digital services platform, going beyond financial services.”

Earlier this year, Nu eclipsed Brazil’s Itau Unibanco Holding SA as Latin America’s most valuable financial institution with a market value of about $75 billion at the close of trading Wednesday.

Loans 15 to 90 days overdue fell 10 basis points to 4.4% while those delinquent more than 90 days rose 20 basis points to 7.2%.

Nu recorded a one-time expense of $48 million associated with changes to its Nucoin program in Brazil.

