Vietnam Air Eyes Order for 50 Jets in 2025 With Boeing As Top Contender

Cargo dollies sit on the tarmac as a Vietnam Airlines JSC aircraft is loaded at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. The Vietnamese economy expanded more than 6 percent last year and is set to be among the world's best performers over the next two years with growth rates exceeding 6 percent, according to the World Bank. Photographer: Linh Luong Thai/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Vietnam Airlines JSC will issue a tender for 50 narrowbody jets in the first half of next year with Boeing Co. the lead contender to win the order, Chief Executive Officer Le Hong Ha said.

Vietnam’s national carrier will later issue a second tender for roughly the same number of single-aisle and widebody jets, Ha said at the annual meeting of Asian airlines in Brunei on Wednesday.

Vietnam Airlines in 2023 signed a commitment to buy Boeing’s 737 Max jets, but hasn’t yet finalized the order. The carrier will issue the new tender to all manufacturers to make their best offers.

