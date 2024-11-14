Capri, Tapestry Scrap Merger After FTC Wins Blocking Order

(Bloomberg) -- Capri Holdings Ltd and Tapestry Inc. scrapped their $8.5 billion plan to merge after a court order freezing the proposed combination of the US fashion companies due to antitrust regulators’ objections.

Tapestry, owner of the Coach and Kate Spade brands, and Capri, whose biggest brand is Michael Kors, said they mutually decided to end the agreement as it was in the best interests of both companies.

The judge’s order late last month handed a win to Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan, who opposed the deal on grounds that it would harm competition in the market for “accessible luxury” handbags.

Shares of Tapesty rose more than 6% before the market opened in New York. Capri’s stock fell nearly 6% in premarket trading.

Tapestry and Capri have been battling for nearly a decade to dominate the US handbag market.

The collapse of the deal compounds problems at Capri, which earlier this month reported weak financial results, hurt by lower revenue at Michael Kors. Sales at Versace, another key brand, also tumbled.

Capri remains confident in the company’s long-term future and will focus on its three key luxury brands, which also include Jimmy Choo, said John Idol, Capri’s chairman and chief executive officer. He added that Capri has a strong network of luxury retail locations globally, a “robust digital platform” and an extensive wholesale network.

Analysts have said they think Capri may have to sell off some of its brands following the failed merger.

Tapestry is performing better. It raised its guidance for the year recently due to better-than-expected revenue at Coach. Shares in Tapestry spiked when the deal was blocked in October, as investors had grown concerned about the potential burden of acquiring Capri.

