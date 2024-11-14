Delta Hawks Stuffed Bears and Sweaters to Lure Holiday Shoppers

(Bloomberg) -- If Amazon.com Inc., Target Corp. or Walmart Inc. don’t have something for everyone this holiday season, Delta Air Lines Inc. just might.

The airline debuted its inaugural “Holiday Collection” on Thursday. The line includes ornaments, sweaters and other gifts bearing Delta’s name and triangular logo, such as a children’s airport play set and a teddy bear outfitted with a faux-leather flight jacket, goggles and a white aviator scarf. Customers can only shop for the items over Delta’s inflight Wi-Fi and must be a member of its SkyMiles loyalty program to buy.

The offering grew out of a social media conversation last year among SkyMiles members who wanted a Delta Christmas ornament, a spokeswoman for the Atlanta-based airline said. Members voted during flights over the summer on ornament ideas they liked best, and Delta added other items to give would-be shoppers a wider variety.

Ornaments include a Delta plane with a Christmas tree on top, a “Fly Delta Jets” sign modeled after one at the Atlanta airport, a boarding pass and a suitcase. Prices range from $20 to $27 each. A cork Delta push-pin globe to track your travels sells for $30, while the teddy bear will set shoppers back $27. Red or navy blue holiday sweaters clock in as the priciest item at $69.

And although many big brands have taken to selling merch bearing their logo, Delta’s keeping its ambitions in check. The line’s limited inventory and availability only for SkyMiles members mean it’s “not a revenue generator,” Delta said.

