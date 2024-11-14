Illimity Bonds Fall as Holders Eye Exit After Poor Results

(Bloomberg) -- Bonds of Illimity Bank SpA plunged as creditors to the Italian banking group look to exit following a disappointing set of results.

The subordinated notes due in 2031 lost over 6 cents on the euro — their biggest drop on record — to around 87 on Wednesday afternoon, according to pricing compiled by Bloomberg. Higher-ranked debt also took a hit, with the senior preferred bonds due in 2027 losing over 2 cents to around 99.

The debt was quoted lower as some holders have been looking to offload their exposure to Illimity over the past few days, according to people familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. With few bids for the securities, the price has fallen, two of the people added.

Illimity, founded by Italian banker and former minister Corrado Passera, posted its third-quarter results last Friday. It reported operating income of €65 million ($69 million), down 17% year-on-year. Meanwhile, net income fell by 65% versus the same period last year to €8 million.

A spokesperson for Illimity declined to comment when contacted by Bloomberg News.

The bank’s fully phased CET1 ratio stood at 14% as of Sept. 30, affirming “a high level of capital strength,” Illimity said in a statement accompanying the quarterly numbers.

Illimity also signed an agreement with APAX Partners for a new AI and banking services venture. The deal involves the transfer of an Illimity unit of technological assets and IT staff to a new company, 52% of which will be owned by APAX. Looking ahead, Illimity is reportedly considering selling some assets to Italian asset manager Azimut, in a deal that would allow the latter to get the necessary banking license to launch its new planned bank.

The bank’s shares have also been on the slide, losing 39% year-to-date, according to Bloomberg pricing.

