GM Plans to Cut 1,000 Salaried Workers in Bid to Reduce Costs

(Bloomberg) -- General Motors Co. will cut about 1,000 salaried workers globally in a move to streamline its operations, according to people familiar with the matter.

Most of the layoffs will affect staff in North America, said the people, who asked to not be identified because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly.

“In order to win in this competitive market, we need to optimize for speed and excellence,” GM spokesman Kevin Kelly said in an email. “This includes operating with efficiency, ensuring we have the right team structure, and focusing on our top priorities as a business.”

