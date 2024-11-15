Nissan Shares Gain on Report of Oasis Holding Minority Stake

Illuminated signage outside the Nissan Motor Co. global headquarters at night in Yokohama, Japan, on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. A fund controlled by Effissimo Capital Management Pte, which has a history of pushing for change in Japan, has taken a stake in Nissan just days after cratering profit and sales induced by an outdated lineup, pricey dealer incentives and lack of hybrids in North America forced the Japanese carmaker to slash jobs and production. Photographer: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Nissan Motor Co. shares climbed after Japanese business publication Diamond reported activist investor Oasis Management Co. holds a minority stake, following a week of sharp swings in the stock.

The Hong Kong-based investor has had the holding in the Japanese carmaker longer than Effissimo Capital Management Pte, according to the outlet, which cited an unidentified source who Diamond says is working with a fund. The stake isn’t high enough that requires the investor to report its holdings, it said. Nissan shares gained as much as 6% in Tokyo on Friday.

Representatives for Oasis and Nissan didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Nissan shares jumped earlier this week after it was revealed that Singapore-based Effissimo, a hedge fund that buys into distressed companies, holds 2.5% of the automaker.

Oasis has held stakes in other Japanese companies in the past, including cosmetics and household products maker Kao Corp. and pharmacy chain Tsuruha Holdings Inc., calling for business improvement.

