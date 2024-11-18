CVS Appoints Glenview’s Robbins to Board Under Activist Pressure

(Bloomberg) -- CVS Health Corp. named Glenview Capital Management founder Larry Robbins to its board as part of an agreement with the activist firm that’s been pressuring the company for change.

Robbins is one of four new members who will bring the board’s number of directors to 16, the drugstore chain said Monday in a statement. The shares rose 1.4% in trading before US markets opened.

CVS has withdrawn its guidance for this year and offered investors no outlook for the next amid struggles in both the pharmacy and insurance businesses. New Chief Executive Officer David Joyner is seeking solutions to problems including stricter rules for reimbursements for private versions of Medicare managed by CVS and increased competition in the retail division.

Also named to CVS’s board were Leslie Norwalk, who counsels health care companies at Epstein Becker Green and other firms; Guy Sansone, CEO of rehabilitation services provider H2 Health; and Doug Shulman, CEO of OneMain Holdings.

