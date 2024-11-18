Delivery Hero Eyes About $1.5 Billion From Talabat IPO

(Bloomberg) -- Delivery Hero SE is considering seeking about $1.5 billion from the initial public offering of its Middle Eastern unit in Dubai, according to people familiar with the matter.

The German food delivery firm is eying a valuation of about $10 billion for Talabat, the people said, declining to be identified as the information is confidential. It plans to sell a 15% stake in the business, retaining a majority interest.

No final decisions have been made on the size. Representatives for Talabat and Delivery Hero declined to comment.

The firm is set to announce a price range for the offer Tuesday, and the shares are expected to begin trading on the Dubai Financial Market Dec. 10.

The deal is set to be one of the largest listings of the year in the Middle East, where firms have raised about $10 billion from new share sales in 2024. But while the region continues to be a hotspot for IPOs, some recent large deals have had lackluster debuts.

Hypermarket chain Lulu Retail raised $1.7 billion in an Abu Dhabi offering last month soon after a $2 billion IPO from a unit of Oman’s state energy company. Both firms had muted debuts, with the Omani firm closing 8% below its offer price.

Still, Talabat’s margins and higher growth prospects support a valuation premium, according to Bloomberg Intelligence’s Tatiana Lisitsina, who called it the “crown jewel” of the Delivery Hero portfolio in a report last month.

The firm plans to pay at least $100 million in dividends in April relative to fourth quarter financial results, plus $400 million in two installments in October 2025 and April 2026. After that, dividends are expected to be paid twice each calendar year, with Talabat targeting a net income payout of 90%.

Talabat operates across eight countries - United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq and Bahrain. It has cemented its position in the region with the acquisition of Indian firm Zomato’s food delivery business in the UAE in 2019 and online grocery platform InstaShop in 2020.

Emirates NBD Capital PSC, JPMorgan Securities and Morgan Stanley have been appointed as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners on the offering. Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Barclays, EFG-Hermes, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Goldman Sachs, ING Bank and UniCredit are joint bookrunners.

