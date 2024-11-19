Grifols Board Issues Unfavorable Opinion on Brookfield Offer

(Bloomberg) -- Grifols SA’s board of directors said it won’t recommend that shareholders accept Brookfield Asset Management’s indicative offer, which values the Spanish drugmaker at €6.45 billion ($6.8 billion).

The offer “significantly undervalues the company’s fundamental prospects and its long-term potential,” Grifols said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday. The asset manager’s disclosure was a tentative, non-binding indication requested by the Spanish regulator following media reports.

The Grifols family, which owns about a third of the company, and Brookfield have been in talks since July to take the drugmaker private. Brookfield has been waiting for the company to supply information about related-party transactions to complete due diligence and assess the value of the business, Bloomberg has reported.

Grifols shares closed 5.1% lower earlier after Brookfield disclosed that it had signaled a price of €10.5 per Class A share of Grifols and €7.62 per Class B share. Brookfield has said talks with Grifols are continuing and that no decision had been reached regarding a potential offer.

The stock has lost a third of its market value this year. In January, Gotham City Research accused the company of manipulating its debt and earnings through dealings with its second-largest shareholder, Scranton Enterprises BV. The shares also dropped in February after management surprised the market with lower-than-expected forecasts for free cash flow.

Meanwhile, investors have been preparing to push back against a low-ball offer. A group holding 7.7% of the company’s capital have demanded a seat on the board of Grifols to protect minority shareholders’ interests. New York-based Mason Capital Management, which is leading the campaign, has claimed the Grifols family and board are exploiting their mismanagement of the firm to bring down the price of a potential bid, to the detriment of minority shareholders.

Brandes Invesment Partners LP, meanwhile, has built a 13.5% stake in the Class B shares, betting that Brookfield’s offer price would converge with A shares, which trade at a premium as they carry voting rights. A bid with different prices for the Class A and B shares would require a change in bylaws, which would have to be approved at a shareholders’ meeting.

--With assistance from Jonathan Roeder and Catherine Larkin.

(Updates with additional details beginning in third paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.