Jefferies Taps Former Alnylam CEO Maraganore as Senior Adviser

(Bloomberg) -- Investment bank Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has hired former Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. Chief Executive Officer John Maraganore as a senior adviser.

Under Maraganore’s leadership, Alnylam reached a market value of $25 billion and struck 20 strategic alliances, according to Jefferies. Maraganore stepped down in 2021 after about two decades at the biotechnology company.

The bank said the move will help it advise clients “at the nexus of public, private companies and capital,” according to a statement reviewed by Bloomberg.

“John’s experience extends through all aspects of the biopharmaceutical sector, including as founder, CEO, director, and adviser to some of the most successful companies in our industry,” Philip Ross, vice chairman and chairman, global health-care investment banking, said in the statement.

Maraganore serves on the board of publicly traded Rapport Therapeutics Inc. and is involved with venture capital firms.

Jefferies has previously tapped Richard Fisher, former head of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, and former US Senator Bob Corker of Tennessee, as senior advisers.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.