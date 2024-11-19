Slot Machine Operator International Game Reports Hacker Incident

Attendees stand in front of International Game Technology PLC electronic slot machines during the Global Gaming Expo Asia (G2E Asia) in Macau, China, on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. The expo runs through May 23.

(Bloomberg) -- International Game Technology Plc, operator of popular slot machines in casinos, said an unauthorized third party gained access to certain of its systems.

The company has experienced disruptions in portions of its internal information technology systems and applications resulting from the incident, according to a filing Tuesday.

International Game activated its cybersecurity incident response plan and launched an investigation with the support of external adviser. The company also took certain systems offline. Management hasn’t yet determined whether this incident is material.

The company said it’s in touch with customers and others.

