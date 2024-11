e.l.f. Beautymascara and liquid eyeliner are arranged in Germantown, New York, US, on July 17, 2023. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is scheduled to release earnings figures on August 1. Photographer: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Short seller Carson Block said he’s shorting the shares of cosmetics brand Elf Beauty Inc.

Speaking at the Sohn conference in London on Wednesday, the chief executive officer of Muddy Waters Capital said he is shorting the stock because he has concerns linked to the Oakland, California-based firm’s revenue.

A representative for the beauty company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

