Commerzbank Appoints Danske Bank’s Carsten Schmitt as New CFO

(Bloomberg) -- Commerzbank AG named Carsten Schmitt as chief financial officer, filling a crucial role as the lender seeks to win over investors for its defense against a potential takeover by UniCredit SpA.

Schmitt will assume the position “by spring 2025 at the latest,” Commerzbank said in a statement on Thursday. He fills a vacancy left when Bettina Orlopp was promoted to chief executive officer in September, shortly after UniCredit disclosed a large stake in the lender.

As CFO, Schmitt will be key in helping Orlopp accelerate her strategy as she tries to convince shareholders they’re better off if Commerzbank doesn’t get bought by UniCredit. She has already stepped up profitability and payout targets, and said improving capital allocation, which is traditionally a task for CFOs, will be a cornerstone of her plan.

Schmitt joins from Danske Bank A/S, where he was executive vice president of group strategy and M&A, reporting directly to the CFO.

