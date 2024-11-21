Pro Women’s Volleyball League Raises $100 Million Before Launch

(Bloomberg) -- A group of private equity firms invested $100 million in a women’s volleyball startup that’s debuting a US professional league in January.

Atwater Capital, a female-founded firm, took part in the latest funding round for League One Volleyball. Existing investors Ares Management and Left Lane Capital also invested, according to a press release. The company has now raised a total of $160 million.

League One Volleyball, which calls itself LOVB, has a novel business model for the US market. It started by creating elite training clubs around the country and now has about 60 with more than 16,000 athletes.

Now the LOVB Pro league will begin early in 2025 with six teams located in cities that boast premier college volleyball programs. That includes Omaha, Nebraska, home to the University of Nebraska that last year broke the world record for most attended women’s sporting event when 92,000 watched a match in its football stadium.

LOVB is part of a boom in investing in women’s sports around the world. And volleyball is part of that in the US, where participation has surged and interest is growing. There are already two pro volleyball leagues in the US.

“It feels like now is the time, and we’re very fortunate,” said Vania Schlogel, managing partner of Atwater. “No, I’m going to take that back. I’m not going to say we’re fortunate that women’s sports are coming to the forefront because it should have been like this.”

LOVB volleyball was founded by Katlyn Gao, Peter Hirschmann and Olympian Kevin Wong in 2020 with the vision of creating a youth club network that would build a foundation for the professional league to succeed.

The founders looked at why past attempts at pro leagues failed and realized that there was an opportunity to leverage the popularity of the sport at the youth level. Last school year, the number of high school volleyball players hit a record of more 470,000, according to the National Federation of State High School Associations.

“You wouldn’t build a house without a strong foundation,” said Gao, who serves as chief executive officer. “Why would you build a league without a strong foundation?”

