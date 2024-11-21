UBS Names New Regional Heads of EMEA Global Banking

(Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG named new regional heads in its global banking team for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, according to internal memos seen by Bloomberg.

Marco Superina will lead global banking Switzerland for UBS from January, according to one memo. Superina joined Credit Suisse in 1997 and most recently worked as head of M&A, Switzerland, for the bank, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Philipp Beck will continue as head of M&A for EMEA and relocate to London in due course, the memo said.

Elsewhere in the region, Pierre Lescastereyres was appointed as co-head of global banking for France and Belux, alongside Bruno Hallak. Lescastereyres will also continue to assist UBS’s global industrials group with chemicals coverage.

In the Netherlands, Thomas Poos was appointed as head of global banking for the country, according to the memo.

A representative for UBS confirmed the contents of the memos.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.