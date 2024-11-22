Kroger Names New Chief Merchant as Albertsons Deal Lingers

A Kroger grocery store in Covington, Kentucky, US, on Sunday, June 2, 2024. Kroger Co. is expected to release earnings figures on June 20. Photographer: Jeffrey Dean/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Kroger Co. appointed a new chief merchandising officer while the grocery-store operator waits on a verdict for its proposed $24.6 billion deal with rival Albertsons Cos.

The Cincinnati-based company said Friday that Mary Ellen Adcock, a 25-year Kroger veteran who currently serves as senior vice president of operations, will be promoted to chief merchandising and marketing officer. She’ll replace Stuart Aitken, who is leaving to pursue other professional opportunities. Aitken will remain in his role at Kroger until the end of the year, when Adcock will succeed him.

Chief merchandising officers are one of the most important roles in retail companies. They help to decide what products will be sold in stores and at what price.

Kroger, which operates more than 2,700 stores, agreed to buy its rival Albertsons about two years ago in a bid to better compete against competitors such as Amazon.com Inc., Walmart Inc. and Costco Wholesale Corp. The Federal Trade Commission blocked the deal, and the parties have presented their case to US District Judge Adrienne Nelson and are awaiting her decision.

Kroger’s sales have expanded as consumers prioritize buying groceries and other essentials. Kroger’s stock is up 30% year-to-date, outpacing the 25% advance of the S&P 550 Index.

Kroger is scheduled to report quarterly earnings next month.

