Canada Confirms First Case of New Mpox Variant, Says Risk Is Low

(Bloomberg) -- Canada confirmed its first case of a dangerous new mpox variant but said the risk to the general population remains low.

The first case of clade I mpox was found in an individual in the province of Manitoba, the country’s public health agency said in a statement.

A public health investigation, which includes contact tracing, is ongoing, the health authority said.

Mpox was declared an international health emergency by the World Health Organization Aug. 14 after a surge in cases of the new variant in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The US reported its first case of clade I mpox earlier this month.

