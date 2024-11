A Kohl's store in Pleasant Hill, California, US, on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. Kohl's Corp. is expected to release earnings figures on November 26. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Kohl’s Corp. said it appointed Ashley Buchanan to be its next chief executive officer.

Buchanan, who takes over at Kohl’s on Jan. 15, will replace Tom Kingsbury, who will stay on in an advisory role and remain on the board until he retires in May.

Buchanan is currently the CEO of Michaels Cos.

Kohl’s shares slipped 3.6% at 4:39 p.m. in extended New York trading.

