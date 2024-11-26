Banco BPM Says UniCredit Bid Doesn’t Reflect Its Prospects

(Bloomberg) -- Banco BPM SpA pushed back against the takeover bid from UniCredit SpA, saying it wasn’t agreed in advance, is too low and would likely hurt jobs and competition in Italy.

The deal terms “do not reflect in any way the underlying profitability and the additional potential for value creation for Banco BPM shareholders,” the lender said in a statement on Tuesday. The note was unanimously approved by board members and represents a preliminary analysis of UniCredit’s offer “in the best interest of the shareholders.”

The offer terms, including a 0.5% premium that has since turned into a discount, are unusual for operations of this type, the bank said. Banco BPM’s board also highlighted that UniCredit’s takeover would reduce competitiveness in the Italian market, and would affect jobs.

UniCredit Chief Executive Officer Andrea Orcel surprised investors Monday with an all share offer for Banco BPM, a lender involved in a series of recent deals that could create a new force in Italian banking. The move could complicate government efforts to form a major banking group around BPM and Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA to rival UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo SpA, the country’s dominant firms.

UniCredit’s all-stock offer values Banco BPM at around €9.6 billion, based on Monday’s closing prices. Shares of Banco BPM extended gains Tuesday, rising 0.5% at 12:16 p.m. for a total market value of about €10.7 billion. That suggests investors see potential for the bid to be raised.

A combination of the two banks “would undoubtedly have significant industrial value,” Equita analyst Andrea Lisi said in a note on Monday. “However, we recognize that the premium is limited.”

Orcel’s bid comes after Banco BPM bought a 5% stake in Monte Paschi from the government. That stake would rise if Banco BPM succeeds in acquiring asset manager Anima Holding SpA, which also owns shares in Monte Paschi.

Banco BPM’s investors include Credit Agricole SA, with a stake of around 9%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The French lender may have increased its holding to 19% through equity swaps, newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore reported Tuesday, citing “rumors circulating in trading rooms.”

Credit Agricole hasn’t asked regulators for authorization to own more than 10% in Banco BPM, a spokeswoman for the French bank said.

Orcel informed Banco BPM chairman Massimo Tononi about his intention to launch a bid before announcing the move on Monday, Bloomberg has reported.

Milan, Italy-headquartered UniCredit is simultaneously considering an acquisition of Frankfurt, Germany-based Commerzbank AG, though the potential deal faces stiff government opposition. Orcel said Monday the chances of it happening have dropped.

