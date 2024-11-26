Smucker Raises Earnings Guidance on Strong Uncrustables Sales

(Bloomberg) -- Peanut butter and jelly maker JM Smucker Co. raised its earnings per shares guidance as its popular Uncrustables frozen sandwiches outperform the company’s expectations.

Net sales in the company’s fiscal second quarter ended Oct. 31, excluding acquisition, divestitures and foreign currency exchange, rose 2%, the company said in a statement Tuesday. Net sales were $2.3 billion in the period. Guidance on earnings per share was raised to a top end of $10.10, up from $10.

The shares rose 5% at 8:22 a.m. in New York Tuesday before the start of regular trading. The stock has declined 10% so far this year through Monday’s close, versus a 25% gain in the S&P 500 Index.

Uncrustables sandwiches net sales grew 16%, driven by a national advertising campaign, increased distribution and other levers to increase awareness, Chief Executive Officer Mark Smucker said in prepared remarks.

The company also started production at a third plant in McCalla, Alabama, he said. It now anticipates full-year net sales to be over $900 million in fiscal 2025, outperforming its expectations.

Chief Financial Officer Tucker Marshall said in an interview on Tuesday that the company has high hopes for Uncrustables, citing its “convenience, on-the-go nature and low-to-no preparation.”

“We went through the lunch box and then we find the product in briefcases, in sports bags, in cars,” he said.

But Smucker said the company is “not satisfied” with performance of its Hostess brand, which it attributed to “diminished discretionary income” and underperforming distribution. Smucker acquired the sweets brand last year for $5.6 billion.

The company plans a Hostess campaign to reach Gen Z and millennial consumers and “over time” to continue “to evolve the ingredient deck to meet the consumer where they are,” Marshall said.

