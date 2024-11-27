EasyJet to More Than Double Dividend On Strong Travel Outlook

(Bloomberg) -- EasyJet Plc proposed to more than double its dividend payout for this year and said it’s making “strong progress” toward its medium-term targets, helped by robust demand for its holiday package offerings.

The board has recommended an ordinary dividend of 12.1 pence a share, compared with 4.5 pence a year earlier, EasyJet said on Wednesday. The company said 20% of the fiscal 2024 dividend would be payable in March.

The set of results are the last for Chief Executive Officer Johan Lundgren before he exits the airline after seven years at the helm. Kenton Jarvis, EasyJet’s chief financial officer, will take Lundgren’s place early next year.

EasyJet is the last of the major European carriers to report earnings for the quarter. The stock has gained almost 6% this year in comparison to Ryanair Holdings Plc and Wizz Air Holdings Plc which have fallen 4% and 41%, respectively.

