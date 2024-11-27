Global Payments Weighs Sale of Payroll, Active Network

(Bloomberg) -- Global Payments Inc. is weighing divestitures of its payroll and Active Network businesses following a strategic review earlier this year, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Atlanta-based payments conglomerate is working with financial advisers to find buyers for the assets, the people said, asking to not be identified because the details aren’t public. Nothing is finalized and Global Payments can still opt to keep the units.

It’s not clear what the businesses are worth in a potential sale. Global Payments acquired the Active Network assets in 2017 for about $1.2 billion.

A representative for Global Payments declined to comment.

Global Payments, which makes the bulk of its revenue from helping merchants process payments, said in September that it was planning to divest businesses that generate $500 million to $600 million of revenue after conducting a strategic review. The plan is to focus on growth areas and to return $7.5 billion to shareholders over the next three years.

In October, the company agreed to sell its AdvancedMD business to Francisco Partners for $1.1 billion.

The payroll unit helps businesses with their payroll and human resources needs while while Active Network delivers payment services to event organizers and health-and-fitness providers, among other customers.

--With assistance from Paige Smith.

