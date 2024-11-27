Pets at Home Warns on Profit as Covid-Era Boom Comes to an End

(Bloomberg) -- Pets at Home Group Plc dropped after warning that weak consumer confidence and the end of a pandemic boom in pet ownership will result in lower than expected profits.

The stock slumped as much as 10% in London, taking it down more than a fifth since the start of the year. The company now expects underlying profit before tax for fiscal 2025 to grow modestly from last year’s £132 million ($166.5 million), according to a statement. That’s compared to previous guidance of about £144 million.

Consumer weakness, smaller price increases and a stabilization of pet ownership following Covid-era highs are key factors, Chief Executive Officer Lyssa McGowan said in an interview. “We expect two of those, inflation and normalization, to unwind. But it’s a bit harder to call how long the consumer weakness will last,” she added.

Budget Hit

Consumer confidence has been low in recent months, partly due to fears of tax hikes in the Labour government’s October budget. However, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves targeted businesses instead of voters for her more than £40 billion in revenue-raising measures.

Increases to Britain’s minimum wage and a payroll tax called employers’ national insurance contributions will cost Pets at Home an extra £18 million in fiscal 2026.

“We’ll be looking at consumer pricing, we’ll be looking at our efficiency initiatives, at automation,” McGowan said, explaining how her business would cope with higher costs. The company is not planning job cuts, she added.

