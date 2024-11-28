Sweden’s Nalka Is Said to Pick Banks for Healthcare Unit IPO

(Bloomberg) -- Swedish investment firm Nalka Invest AB has picked banks to help arrange a potential listing of its majority-owned medical unit Asker Healthcare Group AB, according to people familiar with the matter.

Carnegie Investment Bank AB, Nordea Bank Abp and Citigroup Inc. are working with Asker on a likely initial public offering of shares in Sweden, said the people who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private. No final decisions have been made on the listing and details of the potential deal could change.

Representatives for Asker Healthcare, Nalka and Carnegie declined to comment when contacted by Bloomberg News. Spokespersons for Nordea and Citigroup did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

Stockholm-based Asker Healthcare has pursued an acquisitive growth strategy to build a business operating across 17 countries with revenues of 15 billion Swedish kronor ($1.4 billion), according to its website. Earlier this month, the company acquired Hauser Medizintechnik, a distributor of medical furniture and disposable products to hospitals in Austria.

Nalka is owned by Interogo Holding, an investment group based in Switzerland with connections to the Inter Ikea Group. Nalka holds a 68% stake in the healthcare unit, with Nordic pension managers AP6 and Ilmarinen among the minority owners.

The potential listing was first reported by newspaper Dagens Industri.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.