A FedEx delivery courier moves packages on Black Friday in New York, US, on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. Economists will be paying close attention to Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales to get a sense of consumers appetite for holiday shopping.

(Bloomberg) -- US consumers likely spent a record $10.8 billion online on Black Friday, according to data from Adobe Inc. on Saturday.

This weekend, after the US Thanksgiving holiday, Adobe expects consumers will spend $5.2 billion on Saturday and a further $5.6 billion on Sunday.

Adobe is also reaffirming its forecast for Cyber Monday, when it expects $13.2 billion in spending.

