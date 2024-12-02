Northvolt Appoints Markus Dangelmaier as CEO of Its Main Factory

(Bloomberg) -- Northvolt AB has named Markus Dangelmaier chief executive officer of Northvolt Ett AB, its only factory that’s producing battery cells.

Last month saw the Swedish electric vehicle supplier file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the US after a tumultuous couple of months that left it with $30 million in cash, enough to run operations for one week. The former head of the flagship plant, Mark Duchesne, left his position with immediate effect in early October.

Dangelmaier most recently held the role of VP Operations EMEA for electronics company TE Connectivity Plc and will take up his new role on Jan. 2, according to an emailed statement.

The company said the new CEO will seek to build synergies between the Swedish plant and planned factories in Canada and Germany.

--With assistance from Charles Daly.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.