Quebec forest industry already under pressure amid Trump tariff threat: Legault

Diana Avigdor, portfolio manager & head of trading at Barometer Capital Management, talks about products that could be affected by increased tariffs.

Quebec’s premier has raised concerns about the potential impact of the tariff proposed by U.S. president-elect Donald Trump on the province’s forest industry.

In a statement posted to social media on Sunday, François Legault said high interest rates and existing duties on softwood lumber were already putting pressure on the sector, which he said accounts for more than 50,000 jobs in Quebec.

“It will be important to protect our economy and our businesses in the coming months, and we are already working on our strategy with the relevant ministers within the government,” he wrote in French. “I have great admiration for all the workers in our forestry industry, whether they are in logging, transportation, sawmills or reforestation.”

Legault’s comments echo those of British Columbia Premier David Eby, who told media last week that Trump’s plan to impose a tariff of 25 per cent on Canadian goods would be “devastating” for his province’s forest and lumber industry.

The tariff is “unjustified,” and it would hurt Americans as much as it would Canadians, Eby said Wednesday. “It’s going to result in more expensive wood for building homes and building things in the United States. (It) doesn’t make any sense.”

Trump has promised to impose the tariff on goods from Canada and Mexico unless the two countries stop illegal border crossings and prevent illicit drugs from entering the United States.

The threat comes after the United States nearly doubled duties on softwood lumber imports from Canada to 14.5 per cent last August, part of a prolonged trade dispute.

“Even before Mr. Trump’s announcement, we were working to support a Quebec industry that is already affected by tariffs in the United States: the forestry industry,” Legault said in his statement Sunday. “While waiting for the federal government to resolve this trade dispute, the economy of several municipalities and several regions is threatened.”

Legault has been outspoken about Trump’s threat, saying last week that Ottawa must come up with a detailed plan to strengthen the border and avoid the tariff.

On Sunday, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre demanded the federal government present a plan before Parliament to tighten border security in response to Trump’s threat. He called for increased patrols and technology to crack down on illegal drug trafficking.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had dinner with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Friday, a meeting the president-elect later described as “very productive.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2024.