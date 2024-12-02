Salinas Set to Lose $4 Billion in a Day as Elektra Slumps 60%

(Bloomberg) -- Shares of Grupo Elektra tumbled more than 60% on Monday after regulators ordered the exchange to resume trading following a prolonged halt, wiping off some $4 billion from the fortune of billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego.

Shares of Elektra traded at around 355 pesos per share compared to a 944.95 price where it last traded in July. Bolsa Mexicana de Valores said in a filing early Monday that it had been asked by regulators to let the stock trade even it it blew past circuit breakers in the premarket auction — a mechanism which had barred it from resuming for days.

With the slump, Salinas’ nearly 75% stake in the company is now worth about $2.9 billion, down from $7.6 billion on Friday. That gives him a net worth of $6.2 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Salinas, 69, has long been the third-wealthiest Mexican behind Carlos Slim and German Larrea. With the slump, he slips to the fourth place, now behind Alejandro Bailleres.

Trading Halt

The stock had been caught in a tug of war with regulators over restarting trades in the shares. The company was kicked off Mexico’s benchmark stock index due to the trading halt, leaving it vulnerable to a drop as index-tracking funds shed holdings.

Elektra said in a statement Monday morning that it had a court order blocking trading from resuming and said anyone dealing in the stock could be held responsible. It didn’t immediately respond to a request for further comment.

Last week, the appliance dealer and bank said it would hold a meeting in late December to discuss taking the company private.

