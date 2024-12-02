US Cyber Weekend Sales Rose 9% While Discount Levels Slipped

A worker delivers FedEx packages on Black Friday in the SoHo neighborhood of New York, US, on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. Economists will be paying close attention to Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales to get a sense of consumers appetite for holiday shopping.

(Bloomberg) -- Cyber Weekend e-commerce sales grew 9% in the US this year, up from 6% in 2023, according to data from Salesforce.

The average discount was 28% in the US, down 2% from last year.

Saturday and Sunday are big online shopping days that are sandwiched between Black Friday, which is the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season, and Cyber Monday. US retailers garner about 20% of their annual sales during the holiday season.

“Despite the anticipation and careful planning that consumers put into Cyber Week, the discounts haven’t quite met expectations this year,” said Caila Schwartz, Director of Consumer Insights at Salesforce. “Nevertheless, shoppers still made a significant number of purchases thus far, demonstrating their resilience and eagerness to capitalize on the season’s deals.”

