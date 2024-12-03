Italy Prosecutors Reportedly Issue Arrest Warrant for Rene Benko

(Bloomberg) -- Italian prosecutors issued an arrest warrant for Austrian property tycoon Rene Benko and other people related to his Signa conglomerate, according to newswire Ansa.

The prosecutors suspect a business group gained sway over some public officials in Trentino - Süd Tirol, the Italian region bordering with Austria, according to a statement which doesn’t mention Benko. Nine people, including a mayor and three entrepreneurs, are under house arrest.

“Benko will continue to fully cooperate with all national and international authorities, as he has done in the past,” Norbert Wess, a lawyer for Benko said in response to questions regarding his client. Benko is “confident that any allegations against him can be resolved with the content being found to be incorrect,” he said.

Benko has come under legal scrutiny in several nations following the financial meltdown of his real estate and retail conglomerate last year. Authorities have been also conducting separate probes into Signa and its founder in Austria, Germany and Liechtenstein.

Benko’s group included trophy assets such as the Chrysler Building in New York, a stake in department store Selfridges, and a luxury hotel in Venice. Signa was also running a real estate project in Bozen, the largest town in the German-speaking area of Italy.

Signa collapsed at the end of last year amid higher interest rates and a subsequent decline in the value of its assets.

Recently, Austria’s top court ruled that a restructuring plan put forward by Signa Prime Selection AG and its creditors was unlawful, pushing Benko’s flagship company into bankruptcy. The Supreme Court verdict follows a months-long court battle over the restructuring agreement adopted in March by creditors of Benko group’s flagship unit.

--With assistance from Alberto Brambilla.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.