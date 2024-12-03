Jaguar’s Controversial Ad Aimed to Get Eyeballs, Boss Says

A logo sits on a finished Jaguar F-Type automobile at Tata Motors Ltd.'s Jaguar assembly plant in Castle Bromwich, U.K., on Thursday, March 16, 2017. Jaguar Land Rover Chief Executive Officer Ralf Speth backed Nissan Motor Co.'s calls for extra funding for car-parts makers in the wake of last years Brexit vote, while cautioning that there must be "fair play" for all U.K. automakers. Photographer: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Jaguar’s polarizing teaser video of the car brand’s makeover achieved exactly what it set out to do, according to its managing director: attract attention.

The storied British marque has received intense criticism since releasing a clip to reveal its new look, featuring expressionless models but no cars. Jaguar also introduced a new logo.

“The purpose of this was to indicate that Jaguar is changing, and that Jaguar is changing in a very bold and dramatic way,” said Rawdon Glover in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “It was really designed to get eyeballs on really what we’ve been doing in Miami.”

Jaguar last night unveiled its new concept car, the Type 00, at Miami Art Week, with examples in pink and blue. Barely recognizable from the old Jaguars that are no longer on sale in the UK, it’s characterized by flush surfaces, a long hood, a glassless rear tailgate and taillights that span the width of its body.

“This is a very, very clear signpost for all future Jaguars that are going to come off this platform,” Glover said.

Sales of Jaguars, known for being the cars of choice for past UK prime ministers, have been slumping for years. Parent company Jaguar Land Rover has focused on its more lucrative Land Rover and Range Rover SUVs. New Jaguar sales have been put on hold until a new, all-electric lineup is launched from 2026.

The new models will target luxury buyers and are expected to cost more than the recent lineup. The company also aims to reach younger consumers, having previously been known as a status symbol for middle-aged men in Britain.

Luxury consumers who got a sneak peek liked the concept car’s look, Glover said, as he defended the angular design.

“Jaguar has a clear strategy to reposition the brand into higher price points,” he said. “If you’re going to do that, it’s really important that your product actually delivers in that context.”

