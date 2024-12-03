Turkish Inflation Slows Less Than Expected in November

(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s consumer prices increased at a higher pace than anticipated last month, trimming expectations that the central bank might begin cutting interest rates as early as December.

Annual inflation slowed to 47.1% in November from 48.6% the previous month, higher than the median estimate of 46.6% in a Bloomberg survey of analysts.

Monthly prices, the central bank’s preferred gauge, rose 2.24%, compared with 2.88% in October, Turkstat said Tuesday. The median estimate in a separate Bloomberg survey of economists was 1.92%.

The slowdown in recent months was driven by the services sector and seen as paving the way for Governor Fatih Karahan to start reversing last year’s tightening that took the benchmark rate to 50%. The monetary policy committee, led by Karahan, indicated last month that improving expectations could soon justify a rate cut, but November’s data might provide reason for extending the bank’s rate pause.

Lower borrowing costs could provide a much-needed boost to the Middle East’s largest non-oil economy, after it entered a technical recession in the third-quarter of this year due to the central bank’s policy stance.

Seasonally-adjusted prices, also closely watched by policymakers, will be released on Wednesday. Turkey’s next rates decision is scheduled for December 26.

