Dollar Tree Sales Growth Signals Recovery in Demand

(Bloomberg) -- Dollar Tree Inc. sales improved in the third quarter, a sign the discounter is making headway in fending off competition and drawing in more shoppers.

The company said comparable sales for both Dollar Tree and Family Dollar grew 1.8% in the three months ended Nov. 2, better than what Wall Street analysts were expecting.

The discount retailer narrowed its full-year sales expectations and now expects sales of $30.7 billion to $30.9 billion, raising the low end of the range.

Dollar Tree also said its chief financial officer Jeff Davis will step down early next year. The company has started an external search for his replacement.

The stock rose 4.1% in Wednesday premarket trading in New York. Shares have fallen 49% for the year through Tuesday’s close, while the S&P 500 index has gained 27%.

The results will alleviate the pressure on interim Chief Executive Officer Michael Creedon, who took over last month after Rick Dreiling, the previous CEO stepped down, citing health issues. Dollar Tree and other discounters have struggled with soft sales this year as lower-income shoppers remain under pressure following years of high inflation and interest rates.

Dollar stores are also struggling to compete effectively against companies such as Walmart Inc. that offer delivery options and a wider assortment of products at low prices. Some retailers, including Aldi Inc., are doubling down on deals. Dollar Tree has broadened its assortment of products, including items that cost as much as $7.

Dollar Tree’s competitor, Dollar General Inc., is scheduled to report results on Thursday before US markets open

(Updates shares and adds detail throughout.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.