Lululemon Reports Strong International Sales; Boosts Outlook

(Bloomberg) -- Lululemon Athletica Inc. edged up its full-year outlook, showing the upscale activewear brand is making progress in fending off upstart competitors and slower growth in consumer spending.

The company now sees revenue for the full fiscal year in a range of $10.45 billion to $10.49 billion, up from its prior range of $10.38 billion to $10.48 billion. In the third quarter, the company posted strong growth in comparable sales in international markets and a decline in the Americas.

The shares rose 6.1% at 4:22 p.m. in extended trading in New York. The stock has declined 33% so far this year through Thursday’s close, compared with a 27% gain for the S&P 500 Index.

Lululemon’s results broke a string of three quarters of slowing comparable sales. Chief Executive Officer Calvin McDonald is betting the company can reignite demand, in part, by expanding styles to embrace fashion trends that are moving away from the form-fitting clothing that Lululemon is known for. The company’s success has also attracted a number of rivals, which are now offering products such as yoga pants at lower prices.

Revenue in the quarter rose 9% to $2.4 billion, above estimates, while gross margin of 58.5% also surpassed expectations.

