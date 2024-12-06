CFPB Claims Supervision Authority Over Google Payment Unit

Signage for the Google Pay digital payment system at the Global Fintech Festival in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. The conference runs through Sept. 7. Photographer: Indranil Aditya/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau issued an order establishing supervisory authority over Google Payment Corp., despite the company’s objections, as the agency extends its oversight of nonbank financial platforms.

The move, announced in statement on Friday, is a step toward conducting exams — though it doesn’t necessarily mean the agency will do so — and doesn’t constitute any finding that a company engaged in wrongdoing.

“While Google Payment Corp. is already subject to CFPB’s enforcement jurisdiction, the CFPB has determined that Google Payment Corp. has met the legal requirements for supervision,” the agency said in a statement.

The order notes that while Google has said it discontinued the US version of its Google Pay app, some users may still have balances in existing accounts. The company vowed to continue fighting the finding with a lawsuit.

“This is a clear case of government overreach involving Google Pay peer-to-peer payments, which never raised risks and is no longer provided in the US,” said José Castañeda, a company spokesperson. “We are challenging it in court.”

The order announced Friday follows a CFPB study in 2022 that found the agency was failing to use its authority to examine nonbank financial companies that pose potential risks to consumers. Supervisory exams are a confidential process that help companies identify potential violations, and most entities receiving notices of supervision decide to consent, the regulator said.

