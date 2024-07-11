Some Biden Allies Discussing How to Get Him to Step Aside: NYT

(Bloomberg) -- Some longtime allies and advisers to Joe Biden are working to come up with ways to persuade the president to end his reelection campaign, the New York Times reported, citing people briefed on the matter.

A small group of Biden’s advisers in the administration and his campaign have said they need to convince Biden that he cannot win against former President Donald Trump and that another candidate like Vice President Kamala Harris could beat the presumptive Republican nominee, according to the report.

White House spokesman Andrew Bates said in a post on social media platform X that the New York Times report is “not true” and that Biden’s team is “strongly behind him.”

Separately, NBC News reports that several of Biden’s close allies say they now see his chance of winning in November as zero.

“He needs to drop out,” one Biden campaign official told NBC. “He will never recover from this.”

