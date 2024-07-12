Peak XV, Jump Invest in Temasek-Backed Payments Blockchain

(Bloomberg) -- Partior, a cross-border payments and settlement blockchain company, raised more than $60 million in an investment led by Peak XV Partners, with other investors including Jump Trading and Valor Capital, according to a statement.

Singapore-based Partior’s series B funding round also included existing shareholders Temasek Holdings Pte, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Standard Chartered Plc.

Partior will expand its settlement offerings to include intraday forex swaps, cross-currency repos and delivery versus payments in securities, it said in the emailed statement.

The company was founded in 2021 as part of the Monetary Authority of Singapore-led Project Ubin, an initiative to explore the use of blockchain and distributed ledger technology for clearing and settlement of payments and securities.

